Barcelona keeps title hopes alive

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 9, 2020 7:41 am
Luis Suarez scores for Barcelona [Source: La Liga]

Barcelona kept their La Liga title hopes alive after managing a one-nil win over Espanyol at the Nou Camp.

Luis Suarez scored the lone goal of the match to give Barca the much needed three points.

The win means Barcelona are a point behind leaders Real Madrid but Madrid have a game in hand.

