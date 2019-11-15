Football
Barcelona keeps title hopes alive
July 9, 2020 7:41 am
Luis Suarez scores for Barcelona [Source: La Liga]
Barcelona kept their La Liga title hopes alive after managing a one-nil win over Espanyol at the Nou Camp.
Luis Suarez scored the lone goal of the match to give Barca the much needed three points.
The win means Barcelona are a point behind leaders Real Madrid but Madrid have a game in hand.
The #LaLigaSantander title race… 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/2QdQ3J1SFh
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) July 8, 2020
