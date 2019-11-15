Barcelona goes down to Real Madrid

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in their El Clasico clash.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says the video assistant referee system seems to be “only used to make decisions against them after Sergio Ramos’ penalty helped Real Madrid win El Clasico.

Federico Valverde smashed Real, who had lost their previous two games, into the lead from Karim Benzema’s pass.

17-year-old Ansu Fati leveled the scores for Barcelona from Jordi Alba’s cross, becoming the youngest scorer in El Clasico history.

Ramos scored from the spot and Luka Modric smashed in a late third.

According to the BBC, the turning point was a lengthy VAR decision for the Ramos penalty. Referee Juan Martínez Munuera did not spot Clement Lenglet’s pull on Ramos’ shirt but eventually gave a penalty after viewing it on the screen.