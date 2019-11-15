Barcelona and Real Madrid play out to a draw

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a 0-0 draw for the first time in 17 years today in a politically supercharged “clásico” match played amid a large separatist protest that turned violent outside Camp Nou stadium.

Gareth Bale’s disallowed goal was the closest either side came to scoring, but Real left-back Ferland Mendy was judged to be offside in the build-up.

The game inside the stadium was completed without any major incidents — either on the field or in the stands.

But in the streets outside, a detachment of riot police clashed with protesters soon after the start, and plastic trash cans were set on fire.

The smell of smoke from the streets outside reached the stands in the final minutes of the match.



A man watches as flames rise from a small fire set at the end of a Catalan pro-independence protest outside the Camp Nou stadium ahead of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona [Source: AP]

It was the first scoreless match between the fierce rivals since November 2002.

The result sees defending champions Barca stay top of La Liga with Real second on goal difference.