Football
Barca and 10-man Sevilla play to stalemate
December 22, 2021 12:14 pm
[La Liga/Twitter]
Barcelona ended its 2021 in disappointment after a 1-all draw with 10-man Sevilla in La Liga.
Sevilla led following a training-ground move from a corner, as Ivan Rakitic rolled the ball into the area for Alejandro Gomez’s first-time finish.
Ronald Araujo’s header levelled before half-time but Barca could not break through even when Sevilla was down to 10 men when Jules Kounde was sent off.
⚖️ @SevillaFC_ENG and @FCBarcelona end the year with a draw. 🤝#SevillaFCBarça highlights. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pl4kf2woUl
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 21, 2021
[Source: BBC Sport]
