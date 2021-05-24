Barca and 10-man Sevilla play to stalemate

Barcelona ended its 2021 in disappointment after a 1-all draw with 10-man Sevilla in La Liga.

Sevilla led following a training-ground move from a corner, as Ivan Rakitic rolled the ball into the area for Alejandro Gomez’s first-time finish.

Ronald Araujo’s header levelled before half-time but Barca could not break through even when Sevilla was down to 10 men when Jules Kounde was sent off.

