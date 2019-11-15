Baravilala wins first major title for Suva

Guiding the Flow Valves Suva football side to winning the Vodafone Premier League title after a lapse of six years is a milestone achievement for Captain Filipe Baravilala.

The 26-year-old has finally won his first major title for the Whites since joining in 2016.

Baravilala says clinching the title alongside the young Suva players is the highlight of his football career.

“We have been looking at this from a long time ago. We managed to work together as a team, even though we had some ups and down from the beginning of the season, we didn’t play as a team but as we trained together, we managed to get that game plan from our coaches. So, yes it’s an honour playing with these bunch of youth players.”

Baravilala has dedicated the win to their families, fans and hardworking officials.

He says the support and prayers of their families have been a motivating factor for the Capital side throughout the league season.