Football

Baravilala wants to give back to Police

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 12:39 pm
Filipe Baravilala tussle for possession against Army's Christopher Wasasala during their clash last year.

Vinod Patel Police Football defender Filipe Baravilala wants to give his best shot representing the police side in his sixth Sukuna Bowl outing.

The Suva player says this year had been a tough year for most players losing their jobs but he is thankful to the Force for being able to look after its employees during the trying times.

Baravilala says since joining the Police force in 2016 they have only recorded one loss in the Sukuna Bowl and they want to make sure that does not happen again.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Police Force has provided plenty things for me just like when the COVID-19 came plenty of players they lost their jobs but for us we were there, they were supporting us and this is the time for me to actually give back something to the force”

Baravilala adds as defending champions they will not underestimate Army as they will come ready.

The FMF Sukuna Bowl football clash between Army and Police will be held at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 10am next Friday.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two and on Mirchi FM Facebook live.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

