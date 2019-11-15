Baravilala returns for Suva

The Flow Valves Suva football side will welcome back captain Filipe Baravilala in this week’s Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium.

Baravilala missed last Sunday’s match against Labasa after getting two yellow cards in the previous rounds.

As one of the players in the capital side, Baravilala’s return is a timely one as they prepare to take on one of the toughest team in the league.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva President Ritesh Pratap says looking at the 3-1 win over Labasa last weekend, one area they will need to iron out is their striking skills.

“The performance of individual players is quite high, just on our striking department that is where we are working on.”

Ba will take on Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Other games on Sunday will see Rewa against Nasinu, 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadi hosts Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Navua host Labasa at 7pm at the Uprising Resort ground and this match will air live on FBC Sports with the commentary on Mirchi FM.