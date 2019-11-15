Baravilala chases first VPL title with Suva

It has been a long journey for Suva football right-back Filipe Baravilala since joining the Whites in 2016.

Having taken up the sport in primary school, football has been a pillar in Baravilala’s journey, dealing with the struggles of his parent’s separation and financial difficulties at the age of nine.

While the problems he faced almost forced him out of school, his love for football grounded him to continue his education at Sabeto Sangam and then at Sangam SKM College.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the 26-year-old with the odds stacked against him, but the support of his grandfather Manoa Qalo was enough to push him through.

Now four years on since joining the Capital side, Baravilala aims to lead the team to victory in the Vodafone Premier League.

“It would be a wonderful opportunity for me to win this league. Because it’s been long since I’ve been playing for Suva, five years and I haven’t won any title yet. So definitely I will give all my best in these three games that are ahead of us so we can win and I can also say that yes I have won a title playing for the Suva side.”

Baravilala will be in action for Suva when they take on Nasinu on Sunday at 3pm.

Also at 3pm Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

On Saturday Labasa hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm and Ba faces Nadi at 3pm at Fiji FA Academy grounds.

You can listen to the live commentary of Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.