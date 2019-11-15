Ball Retention critical for Nadi football

Keeping possession is something that Nadi football is working on ahead of their Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba on the 22nd.

Controlling the ball and fitness topped the agenda when the side returned for training two weeks ago and Head Coach Kamal Swamy says they will continue to work on these two areas.

Swamy says the warm-up match against Suva on Saturday has given a clear indication on where the players stand and what other areas they will need to improve on.

“Overall I think we have lost the ball in the mid-field, which we will be working on to keep possession. Once we win the ball, how to keep possession and that is what we are going to work on.”

Going against a tough opponent like Ba, Swamy says keeping and capitalizing possession will be crucial.

Nadi will host Ba on the 22nd at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, kicking off the VPL this week Ba host Navua at 3pm Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

This match will be aired live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and you can catch the live commentary of this match on our sister station MirchiFM.