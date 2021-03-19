Bale would join social media boycott to fight abuse

World football star and Wales captain Gareth Bale says he would join a boycott of social media if more is not done to combat “toxic” abuse across platforms.

The BBC reports that Wales players Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo were racially abused on Instagram after Wales’ 1-0 win over over Mexico on Sunday.

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has said he is removing himself from social media because of racism and bullying.

Article continues after advertisement

Bale said something needs to happen and if everyone came together and decided to boycott social media, to make a statement, he would as well.

The Welsh captain,Bale, who is on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid, has been subjected to abuse on social media for much of his career and tends to stay away from the various platforms as a result.

[Source:BBC Sport]