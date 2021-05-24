Bale to miss Belgium clash

Wales captain Gareth Bale will not start in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

The 32-year-old continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

He was taken off at half-time in Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing of Belarus.

Manager Robert Page says the Real Madrid star’s only hope of featuring against Belgium is as a substitute.

Page says it will b e a big ask from a physical point of view to throw Bale to start after being away from the field for a couple of months.