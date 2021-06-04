Bale to lead Wales

Wales football star Gareth Bale says captaining the side in its opening match of Euro 2020 against Switzerland tomorrow will be a career highlight.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Bale says it’s going to be a massive honor to wear the captain’s armband.

The 31-year-old, who is a four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, played a key role as Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

Wales will play Switzerland tomorrow at 1am before Denmark takes on Finland at 4am and Belgium meets Russia at 7am.

Meanwhile, today Italy defeated Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of Euro 2020.