Football

Bale to lead Wales

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 3:49 pm
[Source: Wales Football/Twitter]

Wales football star Gareth Bale says captaining the side in its opening match of Euro 2020 against Switzerland tomorrow will be a career highlight.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Bale says it’s going to be a massive honor to wear the captain’s armband.

The 31-year-old, who is a four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, played a key role as Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

Wales will play Switzerland tomorrow at 1am before Denmark takes on Finland at 4am and Belgium meets Russia at 7am.

You can watch all these matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, today Italy defeated Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of Euro 2020.

