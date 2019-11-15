Bakaniceva nominated for popular footballer of the year

National rep Adi Litia Bakaniceva is one of the five players nominated for the 2019 Vodafone/Fiji FA Popular Footballer of the Year award.

Bakaniveca who is also a national under 16 and 19 representative plays for Tailevu Naitasiri and is the lone female nominee for the award.

Labasa goalkeeper and Captain Akuila Mateisuva, Siotame Kubu, Olympian and Suva rep Filipe Baravilala along with Nadi’s Jeshal Kumar are the other nominees.

The winner will be decided by public voting which will start soon.

The 2019 Fiji FA awards night will be held on the 14th of next month and the venue is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, round five of the Vodafone Premier League will be held on Sunday with three games.

Two games will be played at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park with Suva taking on Nasinu at 1pm before Rewa play Navua at 3pm.

Lautoka will host CvC champions, Labasa at 3pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.