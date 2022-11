Bainivalu sends Tailevu Naitasiri to IDC semi-final

Two goals to Vani Bainivalu sent Tailevu Naitasiri to the semi-final of the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship.

The ‘Sky Blues’ ladies secured a 3-0 win in the first match of Day Three at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

They will accompany Ba from Group B to the last four.

Nil-all at halftime, Tailevu Naitasiri ran rampage in the second spell finally hitting the back of the net after numerous chances.

Bainivalu made their opportunities count, deceiving the Suva defenders not once but twice, giving them a sigh of relief.

The results were put beyond doubt in the 89th minute when Kasanita Tabua tapped in a nice cross for a 3-nil final scoreline.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 - Friday Ratu Cakobau Park 18 November 9:30AM Nadi 0 - 2 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 18 November 11:30AM Nadroga 2 - 0 Navua Group A 18 November 1:30PM Ba 7 - 2 Suva Group B 18 November 3:30PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Group A DAY 2 - Saturday Ratu Cakobau Park 19 November 9:30AM Labasa 3 - 2 Nadroga Group A 19 November 11:30AM Ba 7 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 19 November 1:30PM Rewa 7 - 0 Navua Group A 19 November 03:30PM Suva 1 - 3 Nadi Group B DAY 3 - Sunday Ratu Cakobau Park 20 November 09:30AM Suva 0 - 3 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 20 November 11:30AM Rewa - Nadroga Group A 20 November 01:30PM Labasa - Navua Group A 20 November 03:30PM Ba - Nadi Group B Saturday SEMI-FINALS 26 November 10:30AM Winner Group A - Runner-up Group B Semifinal 1 26 November 1:45PM Winner Group B - Runner-up Group A Semifinal 2 Sunday Prince Charles Park 27 November 1pm Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL