Bainimarama acknowledges women in sports

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the OFC Women's Nation Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals Kulas vs Cook Islands

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has labelled the achievements of sportswomen in the country as extraordinary.

In parliament today, Bainimarama acknowledged the successes of the Fiji Pearls, the Fijiana, and the national women’s soccer team, the Kulas.

The Pearls have qualified for the Netball World Cup in South Africa that will be held next year, the Fijiana won the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, and the Kulas advanced to the semi-finals of the OFC Women’s World Cup qualifiers to be played next week.

Bainimarama says he witnessed the Kulas win over Cook Islands first hand and is proud of their achievement.

The Kulas face the Solomon Islands on Wednesday at 7.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Before that at 4pm, Samoa plays Papua New Guinea in the first semi-final.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.