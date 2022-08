Defending Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and American Muslim Football champions New Zealand got back to winning ways after beating Canada 2-0 last night at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The Kiwis took an early lead at the break, scoring a double as they led 2-nil.

Canada put on a strong second-half performance, but it wasn’t enough to give them the win.

In another match, Fiji defeated Australia 1-nil.