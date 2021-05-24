Home

Football

Back to the drawing board says Vonolagi

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 28, 2022 12:32 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Suva football’s technical director Tagi Vonolagi believes speed is their strength in the Digicel Premier League.

The Whites and Labasa’s match last night ended in a 1-all draw at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Vonolagi says the unfavorable condition made it difficult for the side to click but that’s not an excuse.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they will return to the drawing board and come back a better team this weekend

“We lacked in this competition especially we lacked in transitioning from going up to coming back and transitioning from defense to attack, we don’t have the numbers when we go up in front”.

Suva is second on the DPL table with seven points behind Rewa who also has seven but with a better goal difference.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA321041+37
SUVA321053+27
NADI32015506
TAILEVU NAITASIRI311132+14
NASINU311143+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
BA310234-13
NAVUA310269-43
LABASA302124-22
NADROGA200215
-40

The capital city side will play Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Rewa will face Nasinu at 4pm at the same venue.

Before the two matches, Suva and Ba Women will face in the Digicel Women’s Super League.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at 3pm at the Ba Academy ground.

Labasa will face Navua with the date and time yet to be confirmed.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 3NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

