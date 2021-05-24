Back to the drawing board says Vonolagi

Suva football’s technical director Tagi Vonolagi believes speed is their strength in the Digicel Premier League.

The Whites and Labasa’s match last night ended in a 1-all draw at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Vonolagi says the unfavorable condition made it difficult for the side to click but that’s not an excuse.

He says they will return to the drawing board and come back a better team this weekend

“We lacked in this competition especially we lacked in transitioning from going up to coming back and transitioning from defense to attack, we don’t have the numbers when we go up in front”.

Suva is second on the DPL table with seven points behind Rewa who also has seven but with a better goal difference.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 SUVA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 BA 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 6 9 -4 3 LABASA 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

The capital city side will play Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Rewa will face Nasinu at 4pm at the same venue.

Before the two matches, Suva and Ba Women will face in the Digicel Women’s Super League.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at 3pm at the Ba Academy ground.

Labasa will face Navua with the date and time yet to be confirmed.