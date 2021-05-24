Football
Back to the drawing board says Vonolagi
February 28, 2022 12:32 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]
Suva football’s technical director Tagi Vonolagi believes speed is their strength in the Digicel Premier League.
The Whites and Labasa’s match last night ended in a 1-all draw at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Vonolagi says the unfavorable condition made it difficult for the side to click but that’s not an excuse.
He says they will return to the drawing board and come back a better team this weekend
“We lacked in this competition especially we lacked in transitioning from going up to coming back and transitioning from defense to attack, we don’t have the numbers when we go up in front”.
Suva is second on the DPL table with seven points behind Rewa who also has seven but with a better goal difference.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|7
|SUVA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|7
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|4
|NASINU
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|BA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-4
|3
|LABASA
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
The capital city side will play Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Rewa will face Nasinu at 4pm at the same venue.
Before the two matches, Suva and Ba Women will face in the Digicel Women’s Super League.
The lone match on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at 3pm at the Ba Academy ground.
Labasa will face Navua with the date and time yet to be confirmed.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 3
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium