Back to the drawing board for the Jetsetters

It is back to the drawing board for the All in One Builders Nadi side after beginning their Punjas Battle of the Giants campaign with a win.

The Green Machine had a perfect start to the tournament after beating the Koromakawa Navua side 4-1 at Churchill Park today.

With two games remaining against Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa and Hyperchem Lautoka, Nadi’s captain Avinesh Suwamy says the main area he is concerned about is the team’s finishing.

“We just have to go back to the drawing board and talk about our finishing which is one of the main factors in the second half. We missed some simple goals. So yes we just have to work on our finishing in the next two games.”

Meanwhile, the Priceline Pharmacy Ba is currently leading Go Fry Nasinu 3-1.

In other matches, Hyperchem Lautoka hosts Rewa at 6.30pm.

The live commentary of this match will air live on Mirchi FM.