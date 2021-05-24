Home

UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|
Back-to-back national league title for Nalaubu

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 13, 2021 5:47 am

Winning his second national league title is a special achievement for Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

The 2020 top goal scorer  helped Suva win the title last year and has done the same for the Blues.

He scored two of Lautoka’s three goals beating Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in their Digicel Premier League clash yesterday.

Nalaubu says it was through God that he was able to secure back-to-back league titles.

The Policeman says it seemed impossible at first with the criticism he was getting for joining Lautoka.

“I faced a lot of comments as soon as I joined Lautoka but, I put all that behind and focused on my games. I prayed to the God Almighty to get me through”

James Pillay netted Lautoka’s third goal.

In other DPL results yesterday, Labasa defeated Suva 1-nil, Navua and Nadi drew 1-all while Rewa beat Ba 1-nil.

The national league continues this week with Labasa and Ba having two games at hand while the rest are heading for their season’s last.

