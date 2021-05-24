Back-to-back national league title for Nalaubu

Winning his second national league title is a special achievement for Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

The 2020 top goal scorer helped Suva win the title last year and has done the same for the Blues.

He scored two of Lautoka’s three goals beating Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in their Digicel Premier League clash yesterday.

Nalaubu says it was through God that he was able to secure back-to-back league titles.

The Policeman says it seemed impossible at first with the criticism he was getting for joining Lautoka.

“I faced a lot of comments as soon as I joined Lautoka but, I put all that behind and focused on my games. I prayed to the God Almighty to get me through”

James Pillay netted Lautoka’s third goal.

In other DPL results yesterday, Labasa defeated Suva 1-nil, Navua and Nadi drew 1-all while Rewa beat Ba 1-nil.

The national league continues this week with Labasa and Ba having two games at hand while the rest are heading for their season’s last.