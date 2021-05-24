Home

Full Coverage
Football

Babasiga Lions wary of injuries

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 7:40 am

The Babasiga Lions is calling on the support of its fans today as they prepare to take on Lautoka in the Digicel Premier League.

Though Labasa will be having a home-ground advantage, the injury woes in the team have left the host digging deep, knowing Lautoka will be out to maintain their lead with a win.

Key player Ashneel Raju has been suspended for coping a red card in last week’s match while four other main players are out including Sitiveni Rakai and Ilisoni Lolaivalu who are in police camp, Lekima Gonerau and Edwin Sahayam are injured.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach, Ravneel Pratap says having the fans behind them can be a morale booster for the team.

Pratap says the goal hasn’t changed, and that is to win both matches this weekend.

Labasa will face Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday at the same time at Subrail Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA10721157+823
SUVA115241310+317
REWA114431310+316
BA10433139+415
LABASA826031+212
NADI112541118-711
NADROGA11164914-59
NAVUA10127613-75

