Babasiga Lions ready to take on Ba

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 24, 2020 5:05 am

The Labasa Soccer side is fully prepared for the first round of the Pillay Garments Champion Versus Champion this weekend.

The side takes on long-time rivals Ba tonight and on Sunday, after over a month of preparation.¤

The Babasiga Lions arrived in Viti Levu yesterday with high hopes.

Head Coach Ronil Lal says they know what it’s like to play the Men In Black.

“It won’t be easy. Ba is a strong team we all know that but we have prepared too, let’s see what happens.”

Labasa plays Ba at 7pm today at Lautoka’s Churchill Park and their second match will be held on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on our sister station Radio Fiji Two.

 

 

