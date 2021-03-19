Home

Babasiga Lions only unbeaten team in DPL

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 30, 2021 6:37 am

Labasa is the only unbeaten team after four rounds of the Digicel Premier League.

The Babasiga Lions recorded its first win on the weekend following its 1-nil victory against Nadroga at Subrail Park.

The Northerners currently sit in fifth on the standings with six points from a win and three draws.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says to make an impact on the points table, they will need to improve their finishing.

“It has been a problem from the starting of the season. We are working hard on it and I think we need to have patience. I’m hoping in the future we’ll score more goals.”

Pratap says next on the agenda is upsetting Nadi, who they will face in round five next weekend at Subrail Park.

All teams will take a break this weekend due to Easter.

