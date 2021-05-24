Babasiga Lions duo to miss two matches

Mental toughness will be a key factor in Labasa football’s push for victory in its two Digicel Premier League matches this weekend.

The side has played two games so far, managing a draw in both matches.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says settling for a draw this week is not an option provided that Navua and Nadi are both desperate for a win.

Article continues after advertisement

He says thorough preparation is important and the players need to be on their best form.

“The players have to be really mentally, spiritually, and physically fit to counter both the teams. Both games are very important now that we are playing away from home. We are under pressure but I think this is a testing time for the team, we need to step up, take the challenge and play both the games with our 100 percent effort.”

The team will be without Ashneel Raju who has been suspended and Edwin Sahayam who has pulled out due to personal commitments.

Labasa will face Navua on Friday at 7pm and then Nadi on Sunday at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa vs Navua match on Mirchi FM.

Three games will be played on Sunday with Suva hosting Lautoka, Ba takes on Navua at Churchill Park and Rewa meets Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The live commentaries of Labasa/Nadi and Suva/Lautoka matches will air on Mirchi FM.