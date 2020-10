Babasiga Lions dominate at home

Labasa is now fifth on the Vodafone Premier League standings after beating Lautoka 2-0 at Subrail Park today.

The Babasiga Lions now have 16 points with two more rounds remaining.

Ilisoni Lolaivalu’s goal in the 14th minute as Labasa led 1-0 at halftime.

Labasa continued the momentum from the IDC.

Their second goal was netted by Akeimi Ralulu in the 72nd minute.