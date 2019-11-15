Babasiga Lions banks on home support

The Labasa football side is calling on their fans to show up in numbers at the upcoming Vodafone Fiji FACT.

The hosts are gunning for back-to-back titles after successfully defending the Courts Inter-District Championship title last month.

Labasa FA President Rayaz Khan says with the tournament being held at Subrail Park, the team will need all the support they can get.

“We encourage all the fans to come in numbers to support the team. The team is doing well. We did well in the league games especially in our last game where we defeated Ba in our home ground so it’s going to be a good tournament for everyone.”

Khan adds the support of the home crowd will push the team to go the extra mile in the tournament.

Labasa battles Rewa in their first pool match next Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

In an earlier match at the same venue, Suva faces Navua at 1pm.

On Saturday, Nasinu meets Ba at 1.30 pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm. Both matches will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.