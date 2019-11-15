Ba women's Football team living up to fans expectations

The Ba women’s Football team has lived up to their fans expecatations as they defeated the Labasa Women’s side 4-0 yesterday.

This was a Women’s Senior League final play-offs match.

The goals for Ba were scored by Cema Nasau, Luisa Tamanitoakula and Titilia Waqabaca.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasau scored twice.

Today in the play offs, the Labasa Women’s side will take on the Rewa Women’s side while tomorrow, the Ba Women’s side will take on the Rewa Women’s side.