Ba women to defend title

The Ba women’s football team will have to work hard to defend their Courts Inter-District Championship title.

After being drawn in a tough pool with rivals Labasa, Nadi, and Tailevu Naitasiri, the side knows defending their title will not be a walk in the park.

Ba defeated Labasa 2-1 in the finals last year and after being drawn in the same pool, Captain Luisa Tamanitoakula says the battle starts now for the women in black.

“The difficult part is a few of us are working here, schooling and studying while the other few are in Ba so the difficult thing is getting everyone to train together.”

The women’s IDC will be played for the first time alongside the main competition at the ANZ Stadium.

The Courts IDC will kick off on the 6th of October and runs through till the 11th.