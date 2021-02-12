Ba Women thrashes Tailevu Naitasiri

The Ba football team demolished Tailevu/Naitasiri 7-1 in their Digicel Women’s Super League match.

The Ba side dominated the match from the first whistle at Churchill Park.

Two goals to Koleta Likuculacula, Cema Nasau and Luisa Tamanitoakula saw Ba lead 4-1 at halftime.

Tailevu/Naitasiri’s lone goal came from Adi Litia Bakaniceva.

In the second half, Cema Nasau got two back to back goals.

For the Ba side, it was a clinical performance.