Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Ba Women thrashes Tailevu Naitasiri

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 14, 2021 1:25 pm

The Ba football team demolished Tailevu/Naitasiri 7-1 in their Digicel Women’s Super League match.

The Ba side dominated the match from the first whistle at Churchill Park.

Two goals to Koleta Likuculacula, Cema Nasau and Luisa Tamanitoakula saw Ba lead 4-1 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu/Naitasiri’s lone goal came from Adi Litia Bakaniceva.

In the second half, Cema Nasau got two back to back goals.

For the Ba side, it was a clinical performance.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA220090+96
BA2200113+86
LABASA21014403
NADROGA210127-53
SUVA200204-40
T/NAITASIRI200218-70

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.