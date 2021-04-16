Home

Football

Ba women remains unbeaten in Super League

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 12:54 pm

The Ba women’s side is the only unbeaten team in the Digicel Super League.

The Ladies-In-Black also top the standings with 12 points.

Despite losing in round four, Rewa maintained its position in second place with nine points.

Given its better goal difference, Rewa edges Labasa which also has nine points and in third place on the ladder.

Nadroga is in fourth with six points while Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri who are yet to secure a win, sit at the foot of the table.


[Source: Fiji Football]

Round five of the Super League has been shelved due to the recent cases of COVID-19.

All other football competitions have also been shelved including the Digicel Premier League which is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.

