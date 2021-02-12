Ba Women maintain winning streak

Ba Women have managed to retain the Vodafone Senior Women’s League title.

The side defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 6-2 this afternoon at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The Women in black maintained a strong 4-1 lead at half time.

The side won against Tailevu Naitasiri yesterday 6-0 which secured them as winners after Labasa Women had pulled out.

Ba walks away with $1500 while Tailevu Naitasiri settles for $750.

The side will now focus on the Women’s Super League which will begin next month.