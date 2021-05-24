Ba wins first Western Zone Futsal League title

Ba created history winning its first ever Digicel National Futsal League Western Zone title.

The Men in Black finished on top of the table after 15 rounds of competitions played between six western teams.

They finished the season with 40 points securing 13 wins, a draw and a loss.

Deepesh Pawan’s men had an impressive run all season long, scoring the most goals and conceding the least in the league.

The side now sets its sights on the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship which is scheduled to commence next month.