Ba win Women’s IDC, Pacific Cup

[Source: Fiji FA]

Its double celebrations for Ba after their men’s and women’s football sides reigned at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Bula Boys youngster Nabil Begg was the hero for the side after scoring the lone goal in the Pacific Community Cup final in the 1-0 win over Nadi.

Begg nailed the winner in the 18th minute.

The Ladies In Black were crowned the new Digicel Women’s IDC champion after beating Labasa 4-2 in extra time.

The match ended in a 1-all draw before four goals were scored in extra time.

Vanisha Kumar put Labasa in the lead in the 53rd minute before Ba equalized through Lavinia Nairogo in the 83rd.

Sofi Diyalowai looked to have won the game for Labasa eight minutes into extra time before Ba netted three more goals including a double from Leba Nasogiri.