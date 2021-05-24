Ba wary of Suva

The loss to Rewa last week has been a good learning ground for Ba as they head into another round of competition on Sunday.

Suva will be the Men-in-Blacks next opponents, and they know it will not be an easy task.

Coach Daniel Krishneel says despite the loss he was impressed with the performance of his players.

The young Ba side has seen their weaknesses and Krishneel says they will work out a plan against a more experienced Suva side this weekend.

The Men-in-Black vs the Capital City side will be played in a triple header at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 4 pm.

Before that Nadi and Nadroga at 12 midday at the same venue, followed by Lautoka and Navua at 2 pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC Pop Up pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa host Rewa at 1 pm at Subrail Park.