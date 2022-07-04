Ba wants to return to winning ways

Ba is slowly trying to get back to its glory days and the win yesterday had given a sense of motivation for the side.

The Men-in-black defeated the capital city side 3-0, showing no mercy to Suva.

Ba Coach Imdad Ali says they have gotten a confident boost and he hopes this will motivate the players to do well in the remaining rounds of the Digicel Premier League.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says winning against Suva is a huge achievement as Suva is still the top team on the table.

“We’ve sort of bounced back and beaten Suva’s record which is very good for Ba”

He says they will continue to focus on the task at hand.

Ali is calling on the support of its fans in the next round of the premier league.

The three points gives Ba a total of 22 points, two away from the Whites with 24.