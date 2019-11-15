Ba wants to end the year on a winning note

The Ba football team wants to end the year on a winning note with the Fiji FACT tournament just around the corner.

President Rynal Kumar says the side has been preparing well and they are also testing out a few combinations.

“It’s a tough pool so obviously all teams will come prepared so we have to do our best right from the first whistle and we hope we do take it all the way and win the tournament.”

The Men in Black is the most successful team as they have won the prestigious title 8 times since it started in 1991.

However Kumar says, this doesn’t not matter when the team is on the ground.

The side is in Pool A, alongside Labasa, Nasinu and Rewa.