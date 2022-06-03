Ba up their guards for knockout stages

The RC Manubhai Ba football team is fully aware of how good the 4R Electrical Labasa side is during the knockout stages, as the two teams will clash in the semifinals tomorrow.

Labasa play Ba in the first semifinal of the Fiji Fact at 2.30pm in Lawaqa Park.

Ba coach Imdad Ali says they have wrapped up their preparations and the players are raring to get on the field.

“I don’t take anything away from the Labasa team because this is football and we are there to play each other and the best team will win. We all are trying likewise Suva and Lautoka but we will see how it comes and I want to take each game at a time.”

Ali says the team has played well during the past two weeks and they will aim to replicate their performance during the semifinals.

He adds they are facing a few niggling injuries however it will not affect them.

Suva takes on Lautoka at 5pm in the second semifinal.

Both matches will be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with the final on Sunday.

Local fans can watch the semi-finals and finals on FBC Pop channel on Walesi for $70 or $40USD for overseas viewers.