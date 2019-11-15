Ba trio released to play for Suva

There’s good news for the Suva football fans.

This is after Simione Nabenu, Atunaisa Naucukidi, and Laisenia Raura are now cleared to represent the Whites in the Vodafone Premier League after Suva and Ba agreed on the transfer fees.

The three alongside national goalie, Beniamino Mateinaqara applied for their release from Ba to join Suva in the mid-transfer window.

Suva FC President Ritesh Pratap says the inclusion of the trio is timely as they prepare to face Rewa on Sunday.

“It is a good news for all the Suva fans and the fans of Soccer also that we have secured those other three players, which was Atunaisa Naucukidi, Simione Nabenu and Laisenia Raura. With these three players, we had a decision with Ba and we paid the deposit that was agreed to and these three players have been cleared.”

Suva has also secured the services of three overseas-based players including Michael Boso and Patrick Taroga from the Solomon Islands and Jibola Afonja from Nigeria.

The capital city side will host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday and you can watch the match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, there will be a Vodafone Premier League match today as Lautoka host Ba at 6pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

The Men in Black will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while the sugar city boys meet Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm.

In another VPL match, Labasa host Nadi at Subrail Park on Saturday at 2pm.