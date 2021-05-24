Ba too strong for Suva

Ba started its Digicel Women’s Super League on a high, thumping Suva 8-nil today at ANZ Stadium.

The Women-in-Black had a slow start but picked up momentum five minutes into the game with Captain Luisa Tamanitoakula slotting in the visitor’s first goal of the match.

Despite efforts from Suva to find its way into the game, Ba proved to be a more dominant side, as they took control.

Narieta Leba netted Ba’s second with an assist from Evivi Buka for a 2-nil lead.

The combination of Buka, Leba, Aliza Hussein, and Tamanitoakula worked well together, as they continued to press on Suva’s defense, which paid off in the end.

A stunning goal came from this with Hussein delivering a quick pass to Leba who kicked the ball safely into the net.

After a dominating 3-nil lead in the first half, Ba continued with this momentum in the next half of the game.

Hussein got her chance to bag a goal just minutes into the second half.

Ba ran riot with Tamanitoakula scoring a brace in the second half, while Hussein, Leba, and Lavenia Nairogo netted a goal each just before the full-time mark.