Ba too good for Nadroga

The Ba Football side thrashed Nadroga 5-nil in their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

The Men in Black were the more dominant side as they produced wave of attacks with the intention of securing 3 points.

Sanaila Waqanicakau broke the deadlock around the 17th-minute mark after a blunder by a Nadroga player in their box.

Article continues after advertisement

The visitors tried to level the scores as they also had a few chances however Ba’s defence was on lock.

With just two minutes remaining in the first half, Etonia Dogolau increased Ba’s lead as they went into the break fired up.

It was the same story in the second half as the Men in Black continued to impose their dominance.

Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi also got on the scoring sheet after a few minutes of the second spell.

Continuous pressure from Ba saw Manasa Nawakula further increase their lead while Kini Madigi sealed the deal for the side.