Ba to stamp their mark in Futsal IDC

The Ba side has come a long way to qualify for its first Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship.

The Men in Black has had to make many sacrifices before finishing on top from the western division elimination rounds and now Ba is aiming to secure their spot in the IDC in years to come.

Ba Futsal Head Coach Dipesh Prasad says they have worked hard and it will all be determined today as they prepare to take on Tailevu/Naitasiri.

“So from that time the team has been building up during training. We were training for our western playoff matches. Once we knew that we have qualified for the IDC we prepared our team daily.”

Ba battles Tailevu/Naitasiri at 7.45 pm today at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

In other matches, Suva and Navua will kick-off the 2020 Futsal IDC at 4 pm, Rewa meets Nadroga at 5.14 pm, and Lami faces Nadi at 6.30 pm.