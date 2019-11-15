Ba need more preparation time for four VPL matches in a week

The Ba Football side will have to play four matches in one week in the Vodafone Premier League that is set to resume next month.

The Men in Black will take on Navua at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba on July 11 and Suva a day after at the same venue.

Ba will then play Lautoka at Churchill Park on Wednesday, July 15, and then meet Nasinu on July 18 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba.

Unlike other districts, Ba has played only one VPL match this season due to their OFC League commitments.

Ba FC Manager Arvind Singh has raised his concern on the updated fixtures for the Men In Black.

Singh says they will need ample time to prepare given that they have been away from training for some time.

“We want more time for preparation for the national league because we will be playing back to back, two to three games. We have to be well prepared before we take the field.”

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says teams will be given three full weeks to be match ready as per the directive from the national coach.

“We care about the welfare of the players, we want them to train properly, so today we have sent messages they need to start training from tomorrow. And we have given them three full weeks to be match ready.”

Ba is 7th position with 3 points on the VPL standings.