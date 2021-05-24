Ba to face Labasa in Women’s IDC final

Ba will face Labasa in the final of the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship tomorrow.

It will be a repeat of the 2020 final, where Ba successfully defended their title for the second time, edging Labasa 2-1.

This is after the defending champions beat Suva 4-nil in the semi-final today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In the first semi-final, Labasa edged Rewa 3-2 to book a spot in the final.

The final will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 12 pm.