Ba thrashes Tailevu Naitasiri, semi-finalists confirmed

Ba will face Suva in the second semi-final of the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship.

The ‘Women in Black’ thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 11-nil in its last pool match to qualify for the semis tomorrow.

Luisa Tamanitoakula scored six goals, Koleta Likuculacula and Evivi Buka got a double each while Asela Cokanasiga and Makilalena and Tinai netted one each.

The two teams will clash at 2pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In the first semi-final, Labasa battles Rewa at 4pm

The final will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday at 12pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LABASA 2 2 0 0 10 3 +7 6 SUVA 2 1 0 1 7 6 +1 3 Nadroga 2 0 0 2 4 12 -8 0 GROUP B BA 2 2 0 0 16 0 +16 6 REWA 2 1 0 1 10 5 +5 3 T/Naitasiri 2 0 0 2 0 21 -21 0