Ba thrashed by Auckland City in OFC Champions League

The Ba football team could not match the highly fancied Auckland City side as they went down nil-six in the OFC Champions League in Tahiti.

The nine-time OFC champions took all the scoring opportunities as they opened the account in the 30th minute through Jordan Vale.

City continued its dominance and Emiliano Tade scored nine minutes later to make it two-nil.

Tade scored his second goal just on the stroke of half-time to take the scores to three-nill at the breather.

It was hard for the Men in Black to control play in the slippery conditions due to continuous rain.

City increased their lead in the second half through Logan Rogerson, Myer Bevan and Brian Kaltack for a six-nil final scoreline.

Ba will now face Lupe o le Soaga on Thursday at 3pm.