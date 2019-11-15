Ba wants to end 10-year drought

The Ba football side is putting in the hard yards to end its 10-year drought in the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Ba last won the Fiji FACT in 2010 after beating Navua 1-0 in the final in Lautoka.

Despite having some injuries in the team, Ba FA President, Rynal Kumar, is impressed with how the players have supported each other during the season.

Kumar says now the Men in Black’s plan is to finish the year on a high.

“The last tournament so we are trying to win this tournament, we have to do our best and the players they’re also doing their best in training we facing few injuries in the goalkeeper department but we have other players who have stepped up in that position so we hoping to do well in there.”

Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm on Saturday in its first pool match at Lautoka’s Churchill Park while Nadi will play Lautoka at 3.30pm at the same venue.

On Sunday, Suva plays Navua at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva while Labasa takes on Rewa at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.