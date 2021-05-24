Ba team content with changes

The Ba football side will want to continue where they left off last week, and maintain that winning momentum.

The Daniel Krishneel coached side staged a second-half comeback to stun Nadi 2-1 in their previous match.

Krishneel says despite the changes in the Ba football management, the team’s spirit has not been dampened.

He adds they’ll re-group and come out stronger in their next game against Labasa.

“The boys are just concerned about the game during the coaching they’re listening in and this Ba board came in positive. At the end of the day we have to accept changes. Changes do happen and we have to accept that, we have accepted it, and this win will boost the morale of the team.”

Ba has now moved up to third place on the DPL standings with nine points.

Ba plays Labasa at 4pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Sunday.

In other earlier matches, Nasinu faces Nadroga at 12pm and Nadi will face Suva on Sunday at 2pm also at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the triple-header live on the FBC Pop Pay-Per view channel.

Another match on Sunday will see table leader Rewa take on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3 pm.