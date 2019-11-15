Ba targets three wins

The Ba football side has made it clear that they need to win all three remaining Vodafone Premier League games.

Ba is currently in third place with 20 points on the standings just two points behind second-placed Suva while Rewa is at the top with 23.

Winning the next three games and hoping other results go their way would mean a top finish for the Men in Black.

Ba Football President Raynal Kumar says good defence can win games.

“They need to improve on their coordination in defence and obviously their defence is still lacking.”

Kumar adds they are anticipating tough encounters in the last three rounds.

Ba takes on Nadi on Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

Also on Saturday, Lautoka faces Labasa at Subrail Park at 1.30pm and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

On Sunday, at 3pm Nasinu faces Suva at the ANZ Stadium and Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre.