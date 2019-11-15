Ba targets 25th IDC title

When it comes to the Courts Inter District Championship, there is no successful side like Ba.

Since the tournament started in 1938, Ba has won the IDC 24 times which is more than any other team.

However, the last time they won the title was in 2015 at their home ground in Govind Park when the Men In Black defeated Nadi 2-0 in the final.

Ba football president Rynal Kumar says with the current wet conditions, the side has to prepare accordingly.

“I remember I think one of the finals between Ba and Labasa two or three years ago, their first goal was because of the ground conditions so we have to be prepared for anything”.

Ba will field some exciting young talents such as Kalaveti Sivoi, Shiveenl Singh, Samuela Navoce, Peceli Sukabula, Junior Singh and Isikeli Sevanaia at the IDC.

They will also have the experience of Samuela Drudru, Savenaca Nakalevu, Abbu Zaid, Malakai Tiwa, Senaila Waqanicakau and Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi to guide the youngsters.

The Men-in–Black start their campaign against Nadi at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

They face Navua on Wednesday, at 1pm and their final pool match will be against Labasa on Thursday at 7pm.

You can catch the Suva/Nasinu radio commentary on Tuesday on Mirchi FM at 12:30pm as well as the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final game on day one at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka

The IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.