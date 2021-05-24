Ba stuns Nadi at Prince Charles Park

The Ba Football side staged a second half comeback to stun Nadi 2-1 during their Digicel Premier League match at Prince Charles Park today.

Nadi started strongly as they controlled possession during the opening few minutes of the match.

Wave of attacks from the Green Machine saw Ba scrambling in defence.

The hosts finally broke through just before halftime as William Valentine found the back of the net.

In the second spell, the Men in Black was a totally different team, as they had more possession putting pressure on the Nadi team.

A perfect pass from replacement player Malakai Tiwa found Saula Waqa free on the left hand side who fired the ball in to find the bottom right hand corner.

The visitors were not done, as they relentlessly pressed the Nadi side who finally broke a few minutes from fulltime.

Manasa Nawakula was the hero as he slotted in the ball to break the hearts of the Nadi side and their fans.