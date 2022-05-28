Ba sends Tailevu Naitasiri home

Supersub Emosi Navaba broke the hearts of Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri scoring a last-minute goal as RC Manubhai Ba snatched a 2-1 win.

The results mean Tailevu Naitasiri is heading home while Ba puts itself in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals.

The match was physical from the start with a clear indication from both teams that they were hungry for a win.

Ba got on the scoreboard first through a header by Manasa Nawakula in the 18th minute after timing a well-taken corner kick.

The Men-in-Blacked led 1-0 at the break.

Tailevu Naitasiri was a constant threat in the second half and after numerous attempts at goal, they were rewarded with an equalizer by Jone Naraba.

The intensity of the match levelled up when the two teams were tied and fans were treated to a dramatic seesaw finish.

Ba goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau didn’t slow the game down after stopping Tailevu Naitasiri’s attempts, kicking the ball far to their attackers.

They continued to apply tremendous pressure as the Tailevu Naitasiri defenders could not clear the ball giving Navaba the perfect opportunity to head home the winner.

Ba coach Imdad Ali says he’s proud of his team’s efforts.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 LABASA 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 REWA 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2 NAVUA 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 BA 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 NADROGA 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0